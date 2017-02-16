Exhibit on Venice in the 1700s comes to New Orleans museum

NEW ORLEANS The New Orleans Museum of Art will be launching an exhibit on Friday devoted to Venice in the 1700s.
The museum said in a news release that the exhibit, titled "A Life of Seduction: Venice in the 1700s" would open on Feb. 17. It will run until May 21.
The exhibit will feature 300-year-old carnival masks, costumes and robes, shoes, handbags, Venetian glass objects and other items from that era.
The exhibit will also feature paintings depicting various aspects of life in Venice.
There will also be a full-scale puppet theater on loan by the Casa Goldoni of Venice.
The exhibit features four themes: A City that lives on Water, the Celebration of Power, Aristocratic Life in Town and Country, and the City as Theater.