The Band Perry to headline Mississippi Bicentennial concert

Posted 3:57am on Thursday, Feb. 16, 2017

JACKSON, Miss. Grammy Award winners and Mississippi natives The Band Perry will headline the Governor's Concert for the Mississippi Bicentennial Celebration South.

The free April 1 event at Centennial Plaza in Gulfport kicks off 2017 celebrations around the state. The concert also will feature Grammy nominee Vasti Jackson, Paul Thorn and Jaimoe's Jasssz Band, featuring Gulfport native and Allman Brothers Band drummer Jaimoe Johanson.

The concert will begin with "We Are Mississippi," an orchestral salute to the state's musical heritage conducted by Dr. Jay Dean, executive director of the Arts Institute of Mississippi.

Attendees must reserve tickets online at www.visitmississippi.org/200. Visitors are limited to six tickets each.

Bicentennial events are also planned for the north and central regions of the state, in Oxford on June 24 and Jackson on Dec. 9.



