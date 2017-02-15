Wires  >  AP Entertainment

AP Entertainment

Judge sets aside convictions of 4 men in 1995 murders

The Associated Press

Posted 3:57pm on Wednesday, Feb. 15, 2017

CHICAGO Four Chicago men had their murder convictions set aside by a judge seven years after fingerprint evidence implicated another suspect and raised questions about the case.

Prosecutors in July dropped the charges against Charles Johnson and Larod Styles, but said they planned to retry them. Both men were freed on bail.

Johnson and Styles were sentenced to life in prison for the 1995 murders of Yousef Ali and Khalid Ibrahim during a robbery of the victims' car dealership.

Lawshawn Ezell, who was convicted of armed robbery, completed his 20-year prison sentence. Troshawn McCoy, who has nearly finished serving his 55-year prison sentence, remained behind bars awaiting a hearing on his petition for a new trial.

Judge Domenica Stephenson on Wednesday vacated the convictions.

Cook County State's Attorney Kim Foxx decided not to retry the men.



We welcome your comments on this story, but please be civil. Do not use profanity, hate speech, threats, personal abuse, images, internet links or any device to draw undue attention. Our policy requires those wishing to post here to use their real identity.

Our commenting policy | Facebook commenting FAQ | Why Facebook?


Hey there. or join DFW.com. Your account. Log out.

Remember me