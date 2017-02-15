Judge sets aside convictions of 4 men in 1995 murders

CHICAGO Four Chicago men had their murder convictions set aside by a judge seven years after fingerprint evidence implicated another suspect and raised questions about the case.
Prosecutors in July dropped the charges against Charles Johnson and Larod Styles, but said they planned to retry them. Both men were freed on bail.
Johnson and Styles were sentenced to life in prison for the 1995 murders of Yousef Ali and Khalid Ibrahim during a robbery of the victims' car dealership.
Lawshawn Ezell, who was convicted of armed robbery, completed his 20-year prison sentence. Troshawn McCoy, who has nearly finished serving his 55-year prison sentence, remained behind bars awaiting a hearing on his petition for a new trial.
Judge Domenica Stephenson on Wednesday vacated the convictions.
Cook County State's Attorney Kim Foxx decided not to retry the men.