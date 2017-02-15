Wires  >  AP Music

AP Music

Johnny Cash Fest concert being held near his boyhood home

The Associated Press

Posted 12:22pm on Wednesday, Feb. 15, 2017

DYESS, Ark. A concert to close out the first Johnny Cash Heritage Festival will take place in an Arkansas field where the music legend picked cotton as a youth.

The Jonesboro Sun (http://bit.ly/2lk2GLh ) reports that the October concert will be held in a field adjacent to Johnny Cash's restored boyhood home in Dyess. The small town in northeast Arkansas is about 50 miles north of Memphis, Tennessee.

The concert will feature Cash's oldest daughter, Rosanne Cash, and Kris Kristofferson.

The festival is scheduled to run from Oct. 19 through Oct. 21. Along with the concert, the festival will also feature a symposium at the Dyess Colony Circle, regional music in the Colony Circle, a Memories of a Lifetime oral history project, arts and crafts booths, and demonstrations.

Information from: The Jonesboro Sun, http://www.jonesborosun.com



We welcome your comments on this story, but please be civil. Do not use profanity, hate speech, threats, personal abuse, images, internet links or any device to draw undue attention. Our policy requires those wishing to post here to use their real identity.

Our commenting policy | Facebook commenting FAQ | Why Facebook?


Hey there. or join DFW.com. Your account. Log out.

Remember me