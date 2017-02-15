Wires  >  AP Entertainment

Lindsay Lohan: Support Trump, would be 'a positive thing'

Posted 10:47am on Wednesday, Feb. 15, 2017

NEW YORK Lindsay Lohan says Americans need to come together in support of President Donald Trump.

When asked about Trump, the actress told the Daily Mail in a video interview last week, "You have to join him. If you can't beat him, join him." She said she thinks "it would be a positive thing for America to show their care and support."

Lohan is offering her support for Trump despite his comments in 2004 to Howard Stern, in which Trump said of Lohan: "She's probably deeply troubled and therefore great in bed."

In the newspaper interview, the 30-year-old Lohan also touched on her interest in Islam. She said she's been studying the religion and called it "beautiful." Of the possibility of becoming a Muslim herself, she said that "anything's possible."



