Wires  >  AP Entertainment

AP Entertainment

Greece says no to Gucci fashion show at Acropolis

The Associated Press

Posted 9:52am on Wednesday, Feb. 15, 2017

ATHENS, Greece Greece's culture ministry has rejected a request by Italian luxury brand Gucci to use the ancient Acropolis for a fashion event this summer.

Culture Minister Lydia Koniordou told state television a panel of ministry experts turned down the request late Tuesday, adding she was in "total agreement."

The Acropolis is listed as a World Heritage Site by the United Nations cultural organization, Unesco.

Koniordou said: "We have a duty to defend the importance of (the Acropolis) ... a global symbol of democracy and freedom."

Requests for commercial use of ancient monuments in Greece are rarely approved.

American singer Jennifer Lopez was granted access to the Acropolis for a 2008 photo shoot. The site also featured in the 2014 film "The Two Faces of January" starring Viggo Mortensen and Kirsten Dunst.



We welcome your comments on this story, but please be civil. Do not use profanity, hate speech, threats, personal abuse, images, internet links or any device to draw undue attention. Our policy requires those wishing to post here to use their real identity.

Our commenting policy | Facebook commenting FAQ | Why Facebook?


Hey there. or join DFW.com. Your account. Log out.

Remember me