Wires  >  AP Music

AP Music

Carlos Santana says praise for Adele wasn't dig at Beyonce

The Associated Press

Posted 8:02am on Wednesday, Feb. 15, 2017

Carlos Santana says he was only trying to congratulate Adele on her big night at the Grammys when he said Beyonce "is very beautiful to look at" but "not a singer, singer."

Santana told the Australian Associated Press that Adele can "sing, sing." He said Adele "doesn't bring all the dancers and props, she can just stand there and she just stood there and sang the song and that's it, and this is why she wins."

Santana clarified his stance on Facebook Tuesday , writing that his "intent was to congratulate Adele" and that his comment about Beyonce "was regretfully taken out of context." He adds that he has "the utmost respect" for Beyonce.

Adele beat out Beyonce for the top awards during Sunday's ceremony.



We welcome your comments on this story, but please be civil. Do not use profanity, hate speech, threats, personal abuse, images, internet links or any device to draw undue attention. Our policy requires those wishing to post here to use their real identity.

Our commenting policy | Facebook commenting FAQ | Why Facebook?


Hey there. or join DFW.com. Your account. Log out.

Remember me