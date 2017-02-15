Wires  >  AP Music

Lincoln music professor accused of buying, selling steroids

The Associated Press

Posted 7:17am on Wednesday, Feb. 15, 2017

LINCOLN, Neb. A University of Nebraska-Lincoln music professor has been accused of buying and selling steroids.

Court records say 43-year-old Jeffrey McCray is charged with nine felony counts of possession of a controlled substance. He didn't immediately return messages left Wednesday by The Associated Press. The court records don't list the name of an attorney who could comment for him.

Authorities say McCray used and sold anabolic steroids for bodybuilding competitions.

University spokesman Steve Smith says the university is aware of the allegations and says officials "will take appropriate action when necessary." The university website says McCray was appointed an associate professor of bassoon in 2007.



