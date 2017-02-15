250 couples lock lips on Valentine's Day at Key West event

KEY WEST, Fla. A Valentine's Day Kiss-In event has been staged in front of an iconic sculpture inspired by a famous World War II-era photograph of a kissing couple.
More than 250 couples locked lips Tuesday in front of Key West's Custom House Museum, where Seward Johnson's 25-foot-tall "Embracing Peace" sculpture stands.
The bronze artwork was inspired by photographs shot of a sailor and nurse locked in an immortalized kiss in New York City's Times Square, celebrating the end of World War II.
The image has been called the most famous kiss in American history.