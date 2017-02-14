Wires  >  AP Entertainment

AP Entertainment

Nielsen's top programs for Feb. 6-12

The Associated Press

Posted 3:57pm on Tuesday, Feb. 14, 2017

NEW YORK Prime-time viewership numbers compiled by Nielsen for Feb. 6-12. Listings include the week's ranking and viewership.

1. "Grammy Awards," CBS, 26.07 million.

2. "NCIS," CBS, 15.57 million.

3. "The Big Bang Theory," CBS, 14.15 million.

4. "The Walking Dead," AMC, 12 million.

5. "Bull," CBS, 10.78 million.

6. "Blue Bloods," CBS, 10.65 million.

7. "Grammy Awards Red Carpet," CBS, 10.07 million.

8. "Hawaii Five-O," CBS, 9.86 million.

9. "This is Us," NBC, 9.57 million.

10. "NCIS: New Orleans," CBS, 9.01 million.

11. "Grey's Anatomy," ABC, 8.46 million.

12. "60 Minutes," CBS, 8.43 million.

13. "MacGyver," CBS, 8.02 million.

14. "Kevin Can Wait," CBS, 7.91 million.

15. "Scorpion," CBS, 7.76 million.

16. "Mom," CBS, 7.57 million.

17. "The Bachelor," ABC, 7.48 million.

18. "The Great Indoors," CBS, 7.44 million.

19. "Modern Family," ABC, 7.34 million.

19. "Superior Donuts," CBS, 7.34 million.

ABC is owned by The Walt Disney Co.; CBS is a division of CBS Corp.; Fox is owned by 21st Century Fox; NBC is owned by NBC Universal.



