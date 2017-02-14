Nielsen's top programs for Feb. 6-12

NEW YORK Prime-time viewership numbers compiled by Nielsen for Feb. 6-12. Listings include the week's ranking and viewership.
1. "Grammy Awards," CBS, 26.07 million.
2. "NCIS," CBS, 15.57 million.
3. "The Big Bang Theory," CBS, 14.15 million.
4. "The Walking Dead," AMC, 12 million.
5. "Bull," CBS, 10.78 million.
6. "Blue Bloods," CBS, 10.65 million.
7. "Grammy Awards Red Carpet," CBS, 10.07 million.
8. "Hawaii Five-O," CBS, 9.86 million.
9. "This is Us," NBC, 9.57 million.
10. "NCIS: New Orleans," CBS, 9.01 million.
11. "Grey's Anatomy," ABC, 8.46 million.
12. "60 Minutes," CBS, 8.43 million.
13. "MacGyver," CBS, 8.02 million.
14. "Kevin Can Wait," CBS, 7.91 million.
15. "Scorpion," CBS, 7.76 million.
16. "Mom," CBS, 7.57 million.
17. "The Bachelor," ABC, 7.48 million.
18. "The Great Indoors," CBS, 7.44 million.
19. "Modern Family," ABC, 7.34 million.
19. "Superior Donuts," CBS, 7.34 million.