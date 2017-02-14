Cliburn’s quest for the best pianists comes to Fort Worth

Every four years, the Cliburn embarks on a whirlwind world tour to select the pianists who will compete in the quadrennial Van Cliburn International Piano Competition.
Since early January, a five-member screening jury has traveled to London; Hannover, Germany; Budapest; Moscow; Seoul and New York. On Wednesday, the jurors come to Fort Worth. Their task is to whittle almost 150 of the world’s best up-and-coming pianists to the 30 who will be invited to the 15th edition of the Cliburn competition.
If it sounds daunting, it is, especially considering 300 pianists applied to get into the auditions. “The process is a gigantic funnel to find and launch the career of exceptional young pianists,” says Cliburn CEO Jacques Marquis. “We are looking, on every stage, for a unique voice, talent, stamina, personality, etc.”
Fort Worth fans can get their first look at some of the pianists vying for a spot in the official competition at screening auditions Wednesday through Saturday at PepsiCo Recital Hall at Texas Christian University. Each day, performances will take place 2-5:10 p.m. and 7-10:10 p.m.
At the keyboard will be some familiar faces: Lindsay Garritson (playing 2 p.m. Thursday), Ruoyu Huang (playing 4:30 p.m. Thursday) and Alex Poliykov (playing 7 p.m. Saturday) competed in the 2013 Cliburn; Tony Yike Yang (playing 4:30 p.m. Friday) and Zitong Wang (playing 7 p.m. Thursday) competed in the 2015 Cliburn junior competition; and Peter Klimo (playing 2:45 p.m. Thusday) and Daria Kiseleva (playing 4:30 p.m. Wednesday) are TCU students.
Each auditioner will play a 40-minute solo recital, and all performances are free; tickets are not required. (The Cliburn suggests these parking options: University Baptist Church, 2720 Wabash Ave., before 5 p.m. Wednesday and Thursday-Saturday; behind University Christian Church at Rogers Avenue and West Cantey Street after 5 p.m. weekdays and all day Saturday; and on the street or in the Frog Alley Parking Garage throughout.)
The 2017 Cliburn competition takes place May 25-June 10 at Bass Hall; complete competition subscriptions ($600-$3,000) and subscriptions for individual rounds ($30-$450) are on sale now.
Competitors will be announced March 7.
For scheduling, ticket and other information, visit www.cliburn.org.
This story contains material from the Star-Telegram archives.