Lincoln sculpture stolen from museum found in a church

The Associated Press

Posted 2:37pm on Tuesday, Feb. 14, 2017

KANKAKEE, Ill. A sculpture of Abraham Lincoln's hand that was stolen from the Kankakee County Museum more than a year ago has been found in a local church.

The Daily Journal (http://bit.ly/2lMfF5k ) reports the plaster study by George Grey Barnard was discovered in the back of St. Rose of Lima Parish on Sunday afternoon.

A church usher found it in a bag with a note requesting that it be returned to the museum. The usher contacted museum director Connie Licon, who identified it as the lost piece Monday morning.

The sculpture was taken sometime in December 2015. The museum has improved security since the incident, installing security cameras and adding glass cases over all the small pieces.

An investigation by the Kankakee police and the FBI is ongoing.



