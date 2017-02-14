Around Cowtown: Animal Spirit starting to come alive with new CD

Way back in 2013 I told you about an exciting group of kids in a band called Animal Spirit, a psychedelic-rock outfit with creative songwriting and mellow instrumentals.
Over the years that I’ve followed this band, I’ve never been disappointed by one of its shows. Unlike most bands, it still has most of its original members, including Andrew Stroheker (vocals, guitar), Sam Stroheker (vocals), Parker Anderson (drums), Zach Tucker (bass) and the recently added Dusty Calcote (guitar).
The group changed bass players once in four years and added a guitar player. And Sam Wueherman became Sam Stroheker when she married Andrew this past year, so I guess that’s a change.
I sat down with the band last week at Buon Giorno to find out about the new CD, “This Is Relevant,” an album Andrew Stroheker describes as about “observations of life and how you can kind of find the connections and disconnections.”
“The lyrics that Andrew writes are very relatable,” Sam Stroheker says, “very day-to-day subtleties. They also have bigger tones to them. Part of it relates to a wider scope of situations. It’s not writing about big planetary shifts, but it’s like little day-to-day things — connecting big things to little things, and they’re really not that different.”
“The idea that if you’re looking up at the microcosm, it’s almost the same as the macrocosm,” adds Andrew Stroheker. “Zoom in far enough and look really closely — it looks a lot like when you zoom out really far. The overriding concept of it’s all the same.”
If this seems kind of abstract, that’s OK with them.
“I like when people hear different things and have their own little theories,” Sam says. “It’s open to interpretation.”
This has always been a band of positivity, and after a couple of years on the music scene, most bands seem a little jaded. But these are still the people I met four years ago. Still trying to save the world with their music, still just loving what they do.
“Animal Spirit has always been about reminding people how they matter and that they’re beautiful and important,” says Parker Anderson. “And that chain starts on a level with you, and you being the best person that you can be. That lets us all go out into the world and effect people like a ripple.
“We just want to remind people that they are important and they are the ones that can change the world. We do that through music; we want to encourage everybody else to do that however they do that.
“That’s the impact I want to leave with people. I want them to feel like they are part of something bigger than themselves.”
Animal Spirit will be having a CD release party Saturday at Lola’s. You don’t want to miss this one.