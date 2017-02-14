Wires  >  AP Entertainment

AP Entertainment

In message to Trump, London to screen Iranian Oscar nominee

The Associated Press

Posted 8:57am on Tuesday, Feb. 14, 2017

LONDON London's mayor says the British capital will hold a free outdoor screening of an Academy Award-nominated Iranian film whose director scrapped plans to attend the Oscars because of President Donald Trump's travel ban.

Mayor Sadiq Khan said Tuesday that Asghar Farhadi's "The Salesman" will play in Trafalgar Square on Oscars day, Feb. 26, to celebrate London "as an international hub of creativity and as a beacon of diversity."

"The Salesman" is nominated for best foreign-language film.

After Trump temporarily barred citizens of Iran and six other majority Muslim nations last month, Farhadi said he would not attend the ceremony even if an exception were made. The ban has since been suspended by U.S. courts.

Farhadi calls the London screening "a symbol of unity against the division and separation of people."



We welcome your comments on this story, but please be civil. Do not use profanity, hate speech, threats, personal abuse, images, internet links or any device to draw undue attention. Our policy requires those wishing to post here to use their real identity.

Our commenting policy | Facebook commenting FAQ | Why Facebook?


Hey there. or join DFW.com. Your account. Log out.

Remember me