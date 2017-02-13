Topgolf near downtown Fort Worth to offer pre-opening memberships

The long awaited Topgolf near downtown Fort Worth, scheduled to open in May, moved one step closer to opening with the announcement that pre-opening memberships sales will begin at noon on Feb. 14th.
At Topgolf, every player needs a membership card in order to compete. This is not a $75,000 initiation fee plus monthly dues like Colonial Country Club, but rather memberships that actually start as low as $5 and give you access to play all the Topgolf games, track whose golf ball scored and receive access to exclusive offers.
There are different membership levels including "Early Drive" memberships that allow for unlimited play Mon.-Fri. from open-noon for the duration of the membership that is purchased. For example, three-month "Early Drive" memberships are $300 and six-month "Early Drive" memberships are $500.
The "Platinum" memberships are $250 with a $125 initiation fee and include: unlimited play during platinum hours; unlimited priority access;additional game play credit every month; complimentary lifetime memberships for the member's guests; 10% discount on food and non-alcoholic beverages; 20% discount on events; $1000 hole-in-one prize (brown, blue and white targets only); member league discounts and platinum Callaway club rental upgrade.
The first 30 Platinum members at the new downtown Fort Worth Topgolf will receive a $100 Topgolf Gift Card and have their initiation fee waived.
For further information, visit topgolf.com/us/fortworth.
Topgolf has nearly 30 venues worldwide, including current DFW locations in Dallas, Allen and The Colony.
TOPGOLF FORT WORTH 2201 E. 4TH STREET
FOLLOW JAY BETSILL ON TWITTER @THEFAMOUSJAY