Dallas Mavericks host Zombie Night

The Dallas Mavericks home games at American Airlines Center can be as much about the experience of attending the event as watching the game and part of the reason that they have the longest current sellout streak in professional sports.
The Mavs have already hosted themed-nights where the arena essentially looked more like a ComicCon than an NBA game such as Star Wars Night and Superhero Night, so this weekend they added 'Zombie Night' where fans of shows such as The Walking Dead and moves like Zombieland were out in full force and dressed for the occasion.
Chainsaw and Dave from the movie Summer School starring Mark Harmon would have been right at home sitting next to a family of four and no one would have thought anything of it or really even given it a second look.
The in-game timeouts featured clips and the videoboard and on-court contests based around the Zombie theme. While they were doing the contest with the fans out on the court, the 'zombies' who were on hand for the game, including one who was clad as a Mavs Dancer, joined them for the fun.
The halftime show featured a performance by the Dallas Mavericks Dancers and Mavs ManiAACs where both teams were dressed up in their own zombie outfits.
Fortunately for the Mavs, the visiting Orlando Magic took notice of the evening's promo and put forth a lifeless effort to do their part to make 'Zombie Night' a success as Dallas would got a dominating 112-80 win.
Of special note, on an night when fans were dressed up like they were going to a casting call for a remake of Night of the Living Dead, an actual movie star was in attendance as Ben Stiller sat courtside next to Mavs owner Mark Cuban near the Mavs bench.
Stiller was in town in September for the inaugural Dirk Nowitzki Pro Celebrity Tennis Classic at SMU.
After the game, Stiller tweeted "So much fun tonight watching @swish41 and the @dallasmavs win."
So apparently the winning formula going forward is to have all of the fans dress like zombies and have an A-list celebrity sit courtside and the opposing team will not not show up to play.
For further Dallas Mavericks coverage, visit here.
