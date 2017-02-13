One, two, three new Salsa Limón locations coming in 2017

FORT WORTH If you don’t have a Salsa Limón nearby, you will.
Three new Limón locations will open by year’s end, including a handsome new taqueria-and-bar on West Magnolia Avenue.
Work began this week on “Salsa Maggie,” the nickname for the new location at 1465 W. Magnolia Ave., across Seventh Avenue east of Ellerbe Fine Foods.
That location will open by winter. New Salsa locations on White Settlement Road in the River District and in downtown Dallas are expected to open next month.
“Once you’ve opened your first location, you’ve made all the mistakes and learned how to get it right after that,” owner Ramiro “Milo” Ramirez said this week after the groundbreaking on Magnolia Avenue, a retail-office building and patio that also will include a Limón decor shop.
“We’ll have a retail space with furnishings, artifacts, embroidery,” Ramirez said.
“We have so much stuff stolen out of our restaurants, we figure let’s see if we can get people to buy it.”
The new taqueria will expand Limón’s bar offerings, serving the margaritas that have caught on at the downtown location and adding more drinks and aguas frescas.
Ramirez celebrated the opening with breakfast tacos and champagne.
“Breakfast tacos were the first tacos I ever had,” he said.
“If you were going on a road trip, you took chorizo-egg-and-potato tacos with salsa.”
That’s still a popular Limón taco ($2.50).
On the lunch and dinner menu, Ramirez recommends the El Capitán with steak or pastor (“and avocado — always add avocado”).
USA Today named Salsa Limón’s burritos to a list of America’s 10 best, mentioning steak, pork or lengua.
The next local opening will be Limón Distrito, a chrome diner relocated from the Cultural District to the River District at 5012 White Settlement Road.
About the same week in March, the first Limón in Dallas will open in the Mayflower Building, 411 N. Akard St. That’ll be “Limón Flor de Mayo” (Mayflower).
A Limón taco truck will operate nearby at Klyde Warren Park.
The other Limóns: Centro, 550 Throckmorton St., now open weekends till 3 a.m., 817-615-9760; Universidad, 3005 S. University Drive, open till 2 a.m., 817-923-2377; and La Gran Plaza mall, 4200 South Freeway, 817-921-4435; salsalimon.com
Still waiting
Sundance Square’s two new restaurants are days away.
Istanbul Grill is still finishing construction on its new second location and will open in about two weeks; 401 Throckmorton St., or visit the original location at 6204 S. Cooper St., Arlington; istanbulgrilltx.com.
Waters Restaurant, chef Jon Bonnell’s new location for his seafood concept, will open March 1 at 301 Main St.; waterstexas.com.
A dish of vague
Also close to opening in the West 7th area: America Gardens, a sprawling patio concept from the owners of Social House.
America Gardens is at 2829 Morton St. The only description of the food so far is that it will have a “full kitchen.”
That does not bode well, but look for it soon.
Next door, an intermittent late-night pizza restaurant is now named Fort Worth Pizzeria; 2800 Bledsoe St., 817-439-9443.
Fired up for Revolver
If anyone wondered whether Revolver Taco Lounge would make it at the new Forest Park Boulevard location, wonder no more.
The restaurant was full Sunday and the line was long for the buffet, featuring all-you-can-eat guisados, coffees and aguas frescas.
Revolver now serves a buffet or menu at lunch or brunch daily, and a menu at dinner. Go Tuesday for “taco Tuesday” discounts; open daily except Mondays at 2418 Forest Park Blvd., 817-820-0122, revolvertacolounge.com
Online for NM
The NM Cafe in the new Neiman Marcus will begin taking OpenTable.com reservations Monday.
Until then, reservations must be phoned directly to the store, 817-989-4650.
The NM Cafe is more casual than the old Hedges or Zodiac restaurants at Neiman’s — no white tablecloths anymore — but serves the same menu, including eight salads starting at 440 calories, sandwiches, a burger, blackened salmon tacos and grilled seafood, chicken or steak entrees.
The cafe is open daily for lunch or brunch. The new store is at 5200 Monahans Ave., off the Chisholm Trail Parkway at Edwards Ranch Road; neimanmarcus.com.