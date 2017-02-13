Wires  >  AP Entertainment

AP Entertainment

Packers' Allison pleads not guilty to marijuana charge

The Associated Press

Posted 5:57pm on Monday, Feb. 13, 2017

MANITOWOC, Wis. Green Bay Packers receiver Geronimo Allison has pleaded not guilty to a misdemeanor marijuana possession charge.

Allison's attorney, Brian Maloney, entered the plea on his client's behalf Monday. WLUK-TV (http://bit.ly/2l1JwYo ) reports Allison was not in court and was not required to be there.

The charge against Allison stems from a traffic stop in September in Manitowoc County. The next hearing is set for April 25.

Allison emerged in the last couple of weeks of the regular season with eight catches for 157 yards and a score while filling in when Randall Cobb was hurt. The undrafted rookie free agent out of Illinois played with a hamstring injury in the Packers' 44-21 loss to Atlanta in the NFC championship game.

---

For more NFL coverage: www.pro32.ap.org and http://twitter.com/AP-NFL

Information from: WLUK-TV, http://www.fox11online.com



We welcome your comments on this story, but please be civil. Do not use profanity, hate speech, threats, personal abuse, images, internet links or any device to draw undue attention. Our policy requires those wishing to post here to use their real identity.

Our commenting policy | Facebook commenting FAQ | Why Facebook?


Hey there. or join DFW.com. Your account. Log out.

Remember me