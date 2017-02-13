Keisha Burns joins NBC 5 weather team

Keisha Burns, a meteorologist whose previous gigs have included KING-TV in Seattle and KTVZ in Bend, Oregon, is making a move from the rainy Pacific Northwest to the “Hey, it was in the 80s in February last weekend but now it’s rainy and cold” North Texas market as she joins the KXAS/Channel 5 weather team. Her first day with the station be Feb. 27.
Burns has been at KING for the past seven years, according to a staff memo from NBC 5 news director Mark Ginther that was shared with DFW.com. She also worked at Northwest Cable News (NWCN) as a weekday-morning weather anchor. According to Ad Week’s TV Spy site, she also worked at KWGN in Denver. She grew up in Southern California but has family in North Texas.
She will primarily do weekend mornings, as well as assisting on morning forecasts during the week. Brian James, who has been doing weekend mornings since March 2015, will move to the weekend-evening newscasts.
Remeisha Shade, who had been the weekend-evening meterologist, left the station in November after six years at NBC 5.
According to Burns’ NWCN bio, she graduated from Cal State — Northridge with a bachelor of arts in broadcast journalism and a minor in geography. She enjoys reading, jazz concerts, tennis, bike riding and traveling.
NBC 5 recently announced that it was adding another Seattle transplant, reporter Maria Guerrero, who comes from KIRO in Seattle.
Follow Burns on Twitter at @KeishaBurnsWX