Wires  >  AP Entertainment

AP Entertainment

ABC and People teaming up for documentary on Princess Diana

The Associated Press

Posted 1:27pm on Monday, Feb. 13, 2017

NEW YORK Princess Diana will be the subject of a four-hour documentary miniseries airing on ABC this August.

A joint project of ABC and People magazine, the program, to be telecast over two nights, will include what the producers say will be in-depth conversations with those who knew her best as well as archival footage of the Princess of Wales.

The program will "remind the world why they fell in love with Diana in the first place," according to Monday's announcement.

The program will mark the 20th anniversary of Diana's death at age 36 in a car crash in Paris on August 31, 1997.



We welcome your comments on this story, but please be civil. Do not use profanity, hate speech, threats, personal abuse, images, internet links or any device to draw undue attention. Our policy requires those wishing to post here to use their real identity.

Our commenting policy | Facebook commenting FAQ | Why Facebook?


Hey there. or join DFW.com. Your account. Log out.

Remember me