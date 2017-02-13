Wires  >  AP Music

Joy Villa's 'Great Again' dress boosts album sales

The Associated Press

Posted 12:17pm on Monday, Feb. 13, 2017

LOS ANGELES The attention-grabbing "Make America Great Again" dress Joy Villa wore at the Grammys appears to have led to a bump in sales for her music.

Villa's 2014 album, "I Make the Static," was leading Amazon's top paid albums chart over albums from Beyonce, Bruno Mars and Lady Gaga.

The use of President Donald Trump's campaign slogan on the dress she wore Sunday drew a strong reaction from Trump supporters and critics on social media.

Villa explained her decision to wear the dress in an Instagram post, writing "You can either stand for what you believe in or fall for what you don't." She added, "agree to disagree."

Villa has a history of eye-popping outfits to the awards. In 2015, she showed up in a dress made entirely of recycled material.



