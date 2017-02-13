Wires  >  AP Music

AP Music

Man faces charges in killings of 2 Greenville musicians

The Associated Press

Posted 11:22am on Monday, Feb. 13, 2017

GREENVILLE, Miss. A Greenville musician faces capital murder charges after police say he stabbed two other musicians, and could face charges in a third man's death.

Greenville Police Chief Delando Wilson tells the Delta Democrat-Times (http://bit.ly/2lIBGTr) that police believe Leonard Stevenson Jr. killed Billy Smiley Sr. and Ronnie Tubbs. Smiley, a former Greenville High School band director, was found dead at his home, while Tubbs was found stabbed on property owned by Smiley.

Leland police say they are also investigating whether Stevenson killed Alonzo Dukes in that Washington County town.

Police have yet to determine a motive, although Stevenson was a drummer at time for Smiley's blues band.

Hours before the stabbings, Smiley, Stevenson and several other musicians played at a Greenville bar with a German blues band filming a blues documentary.



We welcome your comments on this story, but please be civil. Do not use profanity, hate speech, threats, personal abuse, images, internet links or any device to draw undue attention. Our policy requires those wishing to post here to use their real identity.

Our commenting policy | Facebook commenting FAQ | Why Facebook?


Hey there. or join DFW.com. Your account. Log out.

Remember me