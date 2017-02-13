Man faces charges in killings of 2 Greenville musicians

GREENVILLE, Miss. A Greenville musician faces capital murder charges after police say he stabbed two other musicians, and could face charges in a third man's death.
Greenville Police Chief Delando Wilson tells the Delta Democrat-Times (http://bit.ly/2lIBGTr) that police believe Leonard Stevenson Jr. killed Billy Smiley Sr. and Ronnie Tubbs. Smiley, a former Greenville High School band director, was found dead at his home, while Tubbs was found stabbed on property owned by Smiley.
Leland police say they are also investigating whether Stevenson killed Alonzo Dukes in that Washington County town.
Police have yet to determine a motive, although Stevenson was a drummer at time for Smiley's blues band.
Hours before the stabbings, Smiley, Stevenson and several other musicians played at a Greenville bar with a German blues band filming a blues documentary.