Metallica to land at AT&T Stadium

By Cary Darling

dfw.com

Posted 11:15am on Monday, Feb. 13, 2017

Metallica, fresh off their very loud but sonically troubled duet with Lady Gaga at the Grammys Sunday night, are hitting the road with a date scheduled for June 16 at AT&T Stadium, according to the Dallas Morning News.

Tickets go on sale Feb. 18 at 10 a.m. through Ticketmaster.

The guys are pushing their latest album, “Hardwired...To Self Destruct.” They’re also doing two additional Texas shows: Houston’s NRG Stadium on June 11; and San Antonio’s Alamodome on June 14. If you’re dying to see them before summer, you can head to Mexico City where they’re playing three nights at the 26,000-capacity Foro Sol starting March 1.



