Wires  >  AP Music

AP Music

Frank Ocean slams Grammy producer after criticism

The Associated Press

Posted 11:12am on Monday, Feb. 13, 2017

LOS ANGELES Frank Ocean has taken shots at producers of the Grammy Awards over their criticism of his performance at the 2013 edition of the show.

Grammy producer Ken Ehrlich tells Rolling Stone's Music Now podcast that Ocean's vision for the performance was "faulty."

Ocean fired back on his personal Tumblr blog that he experienced "technical difficulties" during the song. He went on to say the victory of Taylor Swift's "1989" over Kendrick Lamar's "To Pimp A Butterfly" for album of the year last year was "one of the most 'faulty' TV moments" he's seen.

A spokeswoman for The Recording Academy, which puts on the Grammys, didn't immediately return a request for comment.

Ocean withheld his album, "Blonde," from consideration for this year's Grammys, in protest of the awards' voting system.



We welcome your comments on this story, but please be civil. Do not use profanity, hate speech, threats, personal abuse, images, internet links or any device to draw undue attention. Our policy requires those wishing to post here to use their real identity.

Our commenting policy | Facebook commenting FAQ | Why Facebook?


Hey there. or join DFW.com. Your account. Log out.

Remember me