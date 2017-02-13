Wires  >  AP Music

Boston Symphony celebrating its 9th Grammy Award

Posted 8:07am on Monday, Feb. 13, 2017

BOSTON The Boston Symphony Orchestra is celebrating its ninth Grammy Award.

The acclaimed orchestra now under the direction of Andris Nelsons won for best orchestral performance for its rendition of "Shostakovich Under Stalin's Shadow: Symphonies Nos. 5, 8, and 9."

Nelsons says he's "incredibly honored, thrilled and grateful."

The Latvian-born conductor won the 2016 Grammy for the same category.

Boston Pops conductor laureate John Williams also won a Grammy on Sunday for best score soundtrack for "Star Wars: The Force Awakens."



