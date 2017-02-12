Wires  >  AP Entertainment

AP Entertainment

Winners at the 2017 British Academy Film Awards

The Associated Press

Posted 3:57pm on Sunday, Feb. 12, 2017

LONDON Winners of the 2017 British Academy Film Awards, presented Sunday:

Film — "La La Land"

British Film — "I, Daniel Blake"

Director — Damien Chazelle

Actor — Casey Affleck

Actress — Emma Stone

Supporting Actor — Dev Patel

Supporting Actress — Viola Davis

Rising Star — Tom Holland

British Debut — "Under the Shadow"

Original Screenplay — Kenneth Lonergan, "Manchester by the Sea"

Adapted Screenplay — Luke Davies, "Lion"

Film Not in the English Language — "Son of Saul"

Music — Justin Hurwitz, "La La Land"

Cinematography — Linus Sandgren, "La La Land"

Editing — John Gilbert, "Hacksaw Ridge"

Production Design — Stuart Craig and Anna Pinnock, "Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them"

Costume Design — Madeleine Fontaine, "Jackie"

Sound — Claude La Haye, Bernard Gariepy Strobl and Sylvain Bellemare, "Arrival"

Visual Effects — "The Jungle Book"

Makeup and Hair — J. Roy Helland and Daniel Phillips, "Florence Foster Jenkins"

Animated Feature — "Kubo and the Two Strings"

Short Film — "Home"

Short Animation — "A Love Story"

Documentary — "The 13th"

Outstanding British Contribution to Cinema — Curzon

Academy Fellowship — Mel Brooks



We welcome your comments on this story, but please be civil. Do not use profanity, hate speech, threats, personal abuse, images, internet links or any device to draw undue attention. Our policy requires those wishing to post here to use their real identity.

Our commenting policy | Facebook commenting FAQ | Why Facebook?


Hey there. or join DFW.com. Your account. Log out.

Remember me