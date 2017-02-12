Wires  >  AP Entertainment

AP Entertainment

Ex-NFL player Quentin Moses, 2 others die in house fire

The Associated Press

Posted 2:37pm on Sunday, Feb. 12, 2017

MONROE, Ga. Fire officials say former NFL linebacker end Quentin Moses and two other people have died in a house fire in Georgia.

Monroe Fire Department Chief Keith Glass tells local news media that the 33-year-old Moses, 31-year-old Andria Godard and her 10-year-old daughter Jasmine Godard died after the fire started around 6 a.m. Sunday. Moses was found unconscious and moved outside the house. He was pronounced dead at a hospital.

Moses was a defensive end for the Georgia Bulldogs from 2003-2005. He played four seasons with the Miami Dolphins from 2007-2010 as a linebacker.

Moses was an assistant coach at Reinhardt University.

Glass says the house was engulfed in flames when firefighters arrived. The cause of the blaze is under investigation.



We welcome your comments on this story, but please be civil. Do not use profanity, hate speech, threats, personal abuse, images, internet links or any device to draw undue attention. Our policy requires those wishing to post here to use their real identity.

Our commenting policy | Facebook commenting FAQ | Why Facebook?


Hey there. or join DFW.com. Your account. Log out.

Remember me