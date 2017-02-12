Wires  >  AP Music

Prince's beaded jacket, other items up for auction

Posted 11:12am on Sunday, Feb. 12, 2017

BOSTON The beaded jacket Prince wore in the 1986 film "Under the Cherry Moon" and other items linked to the late musician are up for auction.

Boston-based RR Auction is handling the sales that wrap up Thursday. Other items are a black-and-white-striped bolero jacket designed for a 1993 Prince tour of Europe; a document he signed to play The Kid in "Purple Rain;" handwritten lyrics for "The Screams of Passion"; a custom Versace rhinestone cane; and a handwritten award acceptance speech.

The "Under the Cherry Moon" jacket is covered in shimmering beadwork and faux pearls, and features a bolero-style front with a cape back. It still has makeup on the collar because it is so delicate it has never been laundered.

Prince died in April at age 57.



