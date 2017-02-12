Wires  >  AP Music

AP Music

George Michael's family angry at leak of emergency call

The Associated Press

Posted 8:37am on Sunday, Feb. 12, 2017

LONDON Members of George Michael's family say they are "extremely upset" that a recording of the emergency call reporting his death was leaked to the press.

The family's lawyers released a statement Sunday saying they want an investigation, "and we will expect the culprit(s) to be dealt with appropriately."

It says Michael's family and friends are appalled "that such a personal, painful and clearly confidential recording has been leaked."

The Sun newspaper published a transcript and audio recording Saturday of the panicked Dec. 25 call made by Michael's partner, Fadi Fawaz, to the emergency number.

Fawaz says, "I've been trying to wake him up for the last hour. ... He's gone."

An initial autopsy on the 53-year-old former Wham! frontman was inconclusive. The results of toxicology tests have not been disclosed.



We welcome your comments on this story, but please be civil. Do not use profanity, hate speech, threats, personal abuse, images, internet links or any device to draw undue attention. Our policy requires those wishing to post here to use their real identity.

Our commenting policy | Facebook commenting FAQ | Why Facebook?


Hey there. or join DFW.com. Your account. Log out.

Remember me