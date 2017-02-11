Wires  >  AP Music

Tebow headlines Fla. prom for teens with special needs

Posted 4:07pm on Saturday, Feb. 11, 2017

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. Former quarterback Tim Tebow was the star attraction at a prom held for teenagers and young adults with special needs in Daytona Beach, Florida.

The "Night to Shine" prom was held Friday night. The idea for the event was created by Tebow's foundation and similar ones are held around the world.

About 160 teens and adults, helped by hundreds of volunteers, attended the prom held at Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University in Daytona Beach.

The Daytona Beach News-Journal (http://bit.ly/2l5JfFO ) reports that prom also was visited by Gary LeVox, lead vocalist for country trio Rascal Flatts and a friend of Tebow's.

