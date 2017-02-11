Wires  >  AP Entertainment

AP Entertainment

Piers Morgan, J.K. Rowling in Twitter fight over politics

The Associated Press

Posted 2:57pm on Saturday, Feb. 11, 2017

LOS ANGELES British TV personality Piers Morgan and British author J.K. Rowling are in a Twitter war over American politics.

He called her work "drivel" and she called him "amoral" after Morgan defended the U.S. government's travel ban during an appearance on HBO's "Real Time with Bill Maher" on Friday.

Morgan faced off with Australian comic Jim Jefferies on the episode during a discussion of the executive order. Morgan said it was "not a Muslim ban," and Jefferies directed an expletive at him. Rowling tweeted that it was "satisfying" to hear Jefferies say that.

A flurry of tweets between Rowling and Morgan followed.



We welcome your comments on this story, but please be civil. Do not use profanity, hate speech, threats, personal abuse, images, internet links or any device to draw undue attention. Our policy requires those wishing to post here to use their real identity.

Our commenting policy | Facebook commenting FAQ | Why Facebook?


Hey there. or join DFW.com. Your account. Log out.

Remember me