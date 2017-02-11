Wires  >  AP Music

AP Music

Jamie Lynn Spears' daughter released from hospital

The Associated Press

Posted 1:17pm on Saturday, Feb. 11, 2017

NEW ORLEANS The 8-year-old daughter of actress and singer Jamie Lynn Spears is back at her home in Kentwood, Louisiana after a vehicle accident last week.

The Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff's Office said Maddie Spears-Aldridge was submerged Sunday in a pond inside an all-terrain vehicle and family members who were nearby couldn't free her. An ambulance service arrived and pulled her out.

She was released from the hospital Friday.

The girl's aunt, pop star Britney Spears, posted a message on her Facebook page Friday announcing her release from the hospital. "So grateful that Maddie was able to go home today ... it's truly a miracle.

Jamie Lynn Spears also shared the news of her daughter's recovery, posting a picture of her family in a Children's Hospital New Orleans helicopter.



We welcome your comments on this story, but please be civil. Do not use profanity, hate speech, threats, personal abuse, images, internet links or any device to draw undue attention. Our policy requires those wishing to post here to use their real identity.

Our commenting policy | Facebook commenting FAQ | Why Facebook?


Hey there. or join DFW.com. Your account. Log out.

Remember me