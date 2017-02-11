Wires  >  AP Entertainment

AP Entertainment

New triple chairlift making debut at Waterville Valley

The Associated Press

Posted 11:57am on Saturday, Feb. 11, 2017

WATERVILLE VALLEY, N.H. The Waterville Valley Resort is celebrating its Green Peak expansion project with a new triple chair lift and is premiering a documentary in honor of its 50th anniversary.

When completed, the expansion will add 10 new trails over 45 acres for skiers and snowboarders of all levels. The chairlift was being unveiled Saturday.

The project was first announced in September of 2013, with construction getting the green light last summer.

The documentary "50 Years of Firsts Waterville Valley" by Degan Media is scheduled for 7:30 p.m. Saturday at the Flying Monkey Movie House and Performance Center in Plymouth.

The resort is opening an exhibition where guests may browse archive pictures, learn about the resort's history and future, and take a picture with friends in an interactive selfie station.



