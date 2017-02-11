Wires  >  AP Entertainment

AP Entertainment

Tucci urges support for the arts at Berlin Film Festival

The Associated Press

Posted 11:42am on Saturday, Feb. 11, 2017

BERLIN American director and actor Stanley Tucci is criticizing U.S. President Donald Trump for not backing the arts and arts education.

Tucci told reporters at the Berlin International Film Festival on Saturday that "I can imagine if this administration has its way, they will eviscerate the arts."

Tucci, who was talking after the premiere of his movie "Final Portrait" about the Swiss artist Alberto Giacometti, said art should be an intrinsic part of life. He lamented, however, that many people don't see art as an important part of education.

The director said "this (Trump) administration may not even see education as important" — apparently referring to the American president's controversial appointment of Betty DeVos, a billionaire donor to the Republican party, as the new U.S. education chief.



We welcome your comments on this story, but please be civil. Do not use profanity, hate speech, threats, personal abuse, images, internet links or any device to draw undue attention. Our policy requires those wishing to post here to use their real identity.

Our commenting policy | Facebook commenting FAQ | Why Facebook?


Hey there. or join DFW.com. Your account. Log out.

Remember me