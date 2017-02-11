Ski trails turned into art gallery for abstract paintings

JACKSON, N.H. Nature and wildlife won't be the only view to take in at a cross-country ski area in New Hampshire on Saturday.
Two abstract painters will be displaying their work along the 56 wooded trails at the Jackson Ski Touring Center. Rebecca Klementovich of Bartlett and Kristen Pobatschnig of Conway call themselves the "Femme Fatals of the North" and are working to bring more attention to female painters in northern New Hampshire.
Instead of a white walled gallery, the paintings will hang from snowy tree branches.
Viewing hours are 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. The cost is $5 for those traveling on foot, or $21 for a trail pass for those on skis or snowshoes.