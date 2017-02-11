Wires  >  AP Entertainment

New TV series filming in New Orleans, based on comic book

Posted 8:37am on Saturday, Feb. 11, 2017

BATON ROUGE, La. A new TV series, based on the Marvel comic book series Cloak & Dagger, has started filming in the New Orleans area.

Louisiana's economic development department announced Wednesday that production is underway on the series for the Freeform TV network, formerly known as ABC Family.

The show focuses on a teen superhero couple: Tyrone Johnson and Tandy Bowen, who fall in love as they adjust to newly-acquired superpowers. The characters first appeared in a Spider-Man comic book series in 1982. They debuted in their own publication two years later.

Multiple media reports say the TV show is expected to start airing in 2018, starring Olivia Holt and Aubrey Joseph in the title roles. It is being produced by Marvel Television and ABC Signature Studios.



