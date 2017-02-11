Wires  >  AP Entertainment

AP Entertainment

Doyline's mayor pro tem appointed to finish ex-mayor's term

The Associated Press

Posted 8:32am on Saturday, Feb. 11, 2017

DOYLINE, La. Doyline's two serving aldermen have appointed the village's third alderman as mayor until an election for someone to complete the term of Gary Carter, who resigned after being accused of trying to strangle his wife.

First-term alderman Steven Bridwell has been mayor pro tem since Carter resigned Jan. 19.

Bridwell tells local news outlets he will run in the Oct. 14 mayoral election.

Bridwell's seat on the Board of Aldermen will have to be filled in coming weeks.

Carter was arrested Jan. 15 on a charge of domestic abuse battery. He is free on $50,000 bond, with a court appearance scheduled Feb. 22 in Minden.

Bridwell was appointed to a vacancy on the Board of Aldermen, then qualified without opposition for a full term.



We welcome your comments on this story, but please be civil. Do not use profanity, hate speech, threats, personal abuse, images, internet links or any device to draw undue attention. Our policy requires those wishing to post here to use their real identity.

Our commenting policy | Facebook commenting FAQ | Why Facebook?


Hey there. or join DFW.com. Your account. Log out.

Remember me