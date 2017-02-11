Report: Jambo’s Barbeque Shack planning Pantego move

Jambo’s Barbeque Shack, which originated in Rendon and then added Arlington locations on Little Road and Division Street, plans to move its Little Road location to Pantego becuase of frustrations with how the city of Arlington treats small businesses, according to an exclusive report in the Arlington Voice.
The relocation isn’t very far: About 2 miles to the east, in a building currently occupied by D-Two Bar-B-Que at 2503 Pioneer Parkway and Bowen Road, according to the report, which says that the owners of Jambo’s have closed on a contract to purchase the building. The Division Street location will be unaffected for now.
The original Jambo’s was founded in 2013 in Rendon by Jamie “Jambo” Geer, a competitive barbecuer who also sells his own line of barbecue pits, according to a DFW.com review of the Division Street location. Geer sold the name and business to husband-wife duo Paul and Ashton Lovato, who opened a second the Little Road location which could through 200 pounds of brisket in a day. (The duo have since divorced but continue to run the business together, according to a Dallas Observer profile of Ashton, a relatively rare female pitmaster who now goes by Ashton Stauffer.)
According to the Voice report, the building at 2500 Little Road had gone unused for 15 years at 2500 Little Road, and the city allowed the building to retain its zoning as a convenience store.
When the owners wanted to install a smokestack at Little Road, however, the city required a zoning change that also required that an extra restroom be built, according to the Voice report.
“It’s unreasonable to expect a small business to have $50,000 offhand to tear up a building to install a bathroom,” co-owner Ashton Stauffer told the Voice. The city was also asking for more expensive material to be used for the smokestack, rather than generic material, she said.
At first, the restaurant got around the problem by transporting barbecue from its tiny Rendon location, but then Stauffer and co-owner Paul Lovato decided to install a smokestack on their own terms and take their chances, the Voice report says.
According to Star-Telegram archives, the Little Road location, which opened in 2015, was such an instant hit that the owners quickly considered opening a third location. In late 2015, they bought the building that housed the Arlington Steak House, a Division Street landmark that had been around since 1931 as the Triangle Inn. The location is on the Bankhead Highway, the nation’s first transcontinental highway.
An editorial called it “one of the most prominent remnants of the city’s storied past” and urged the new owners to be careful with its history. The then-Lovatos co-wrote a letter to the editor saying that they were not only aware of the building’s history but that “Ashton Lovato and recent Arlington Steak House owners Dick and Lynn Brinks are members of what we call the Bankhead Highway Historical Committee.”
“We're working toward celebrating this year's 100th anniversary of the highway,” says the letter, which was published in January 2016. “So not only are we aware of Arlington's rich history, but we're taking part in its preservation.”
But after an unpermitted mural at the Division Street location attracted attention, the Voice report says, city inspectors found the self-installed smokestacks at both locations and demanded removal of the Little Road smokestack. Stauffer told the Voice that the city demanded other changes as well. (In the Observer profile, published in December 2016, Stauffer said that the mural, in the story’s words, “poked a hive with city officials” but that the problems were all in the past.)
An official with the city’s Community Development and Planning Department told the Voice in an email that the city has “worked continuously” with Jambo’s to ensure its locations meet “minimum standards” for life and health safety. He also told the Voice that Jambo’s was given the option of obtaining construction permits for the unauthorized smokestack, but that they opted to remove it instead.
Stauffer told the Voice that no such offer was made and that she was called by a city official late at night and “threatened” to remove the smokestack or her business would be shut down in 24 hours. The expenses, which are over $200,000, have prevented her business from making a profit, Stauffer told the Voice.
Stauffer and Lovato are seeking a $50,000 incentive from Pantego to resurface the parking lot and make exterior improvements to at their proposed new location, according to the Voice. Pantego’s city manager told the Voice that the incentive is “under consideration.”