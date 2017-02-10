An American love letter: ‘An American in Paris’ a love letter to the Gershwins

The world of musical theater does not lack for titles adapted from movies. There must be extra pressure when adapting a movie musical that is not only iconic, but filled with glorious and much-adored music and dancing — such as the 1951 film “An American in Paris.”
The movie has songs and music composed by George Gershwin with lyrics by his brother Ira, dancing created by and often featuring one of the great 20th century dancers, Gene Kelly, and direction by Vincent Minnelli.
So the best way to approach a musical was not to create a replica.
“What you want is the most drama, the most urgency,” says playwright and screenwriter Craig Lucas, who created a new book for the stage musical “An American in Paris.”
The show will open Tuesday at Bass Hall, following two weeks in Dallas.
To achieve the most drama, it meant moving the action back a few years.
The movie, which has a screenplay by Alan Jay Lerner, best known for his musicals with composer Frederick Loewe (the teams’ masterpieces, “My Fair Lady” and “Camelot,” would come a few years after “American in Paris”), is set at the time of its release, 1951.
For the musical, the setting has been moved back to 1945 in Paris, just after World War II and Paris’ liberation from Nazi occupation.
“The more time that has passed since the war the more normalized everything has become,” Lucas says. “So if we moved the story right after liberation, everybody has more at stake. People have been traumatized and their psyches shaken, even if they were not physically harmed.”
That meant changing a few of the story lines but keeping the architecture of the narrative.
It follows the story of American painter Jerry (the Gene Kelly character) who falls for a talented ballet dancer, Lise (Leslie Caron in the film). Because of family obligations, she is to marry wannabe song-and-dance man Henri.
Throw in rich American art collector Milo, who’s in love with Jerry, and pianist Adam, who is also taken with Lisa, and you’ve got a love pentagon of artists.
Award-winning musical
This new stage version was nominated for 12 Tony Awards and won four for the orchestrations, scenic and lighting design, and choreography by the celebrated British choreographer Christopher Wheeldon.
The film has dance throughout, but ends with one big ballet. In the stage version, there are several ballets and the giddy ensemble tap number “Fidgety Feet” as the characters are watching a ballet.
“The book is really strong; I think Craig Lucas is a genius,” says music director David Andrews Rogers, a Texas native and Southern Methodist University graduate who conducts an orchestra of more than 20. “But with Christopher Wheeldon’s choreography, we continue to tell the story through movement and the body and ballet.”
“[Wheeldon] has this amazing ability to tell you what is happening psychologically with these characters,” Lucas says.
And then there’s that Gershwin music.
The song list is filled with Gershwin hits, including “I Got Rhythm,” “The Man I Love,” “Shall We Dance,” “They Can’t Take That Away from Me” and “But Not for Me.” The score also includes pieces of other compositions by George Gershwin.
Some of those songs were also included in book musicals that use Gershwin songs, including “Crazy for You” (largely taken from the musical “Girl Crazy”) and “Nice Work if You Can Get It,” which was on Broadway a few years ago and toured to Dallas and Fort Worth as well. That they work in different narrative set-ups speaks to the brilliance of the Gershwins.
“That’s due to George and Ira both,” Rogers says. “Ira’s lyrics are every bit as applicable to today’s audiences. It’s just so immediate, and so real, it doesn’t feel dated at all. If you have a lyric like ‘some day you’ll come along, the man I love,’ it’s not old-fashioned.”
“George was a such an innovator in incorporating jazz and syncopated rhythms and harmonies,” he says.
“It was contemporary and the complexity holds up to today’s standards. The hooks are as accessible to a contemporary audience as they were then.”