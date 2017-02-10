NY gallery displays migrants' backpacks, belongings

NEW YORK A Manhattan gallery is displaying a wall of 700 backpacks and belongings of migrants who illegally crossed the U.S. border. Some of them died in the Arizona desert.
Artist Richard Barnes says the exhibit follows a presidential campaign that fed off anti-immigrant and xenophobic rhetoric, with President Trump announcing his plan to build a wall at the border with Mexico.
Barnes says the migrants couldn't bring enough water to guarantee survival in the harsh Sonoran Desert.
The exhibit includes clothing the migrants brought along as well as photographs they took of each other.
The exhibit, called "State of Exception," is housed in a gallery that's part of the Parsons School of Design.
The project was started at the University of Michigan by an anthropologist.