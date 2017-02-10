Not a piano in sight for this gold medal-worthy Cliburn concert

FORT WORTH It was a concert with real pluck.
Mandolinist Avi Avital and harpsichordist Kenneth Weiss presented a performance of predominantly Baroque works at the Kimbell Art Museum’s Piano Pavilion on Thursday. The instruments employed may not have been typical of what audiences expect from a Cliburn Concerts presentation, but the music produced was delightful from the first note to the last.
The concert opened with a transcription of Domenico Scarlatti’s keyboard Sonata in D minor, K. 90. It was an apt selection because Scarlatti, like the mandolin, is of Italian origin, and he is known for the more than 500 harpsichord sonatas he composed. Today, we usually hear those works performed on piano, so it was a treat to hear one of them with a harpsichord base and mandolin embellishments in Avital’s and Wiess’ transcription (the artists did their own transcriptions for all the works performed).
Next came a work by the only obscure composer on the bill, Roberto Valentini. If you don’t know him, you should not feel bad because the composer traveled under an assumed name. He was born in England as Robert Valentine, but when he was unable to build a music career there, he went to Italy and found success (and a new moniker). His Sonata in D minor for mandolin and harpsichord was highly engaging, and was stylistically similar to mandolin works by one of Valentini’s better-known contemporaries, Antonio Vivaldi.
The only departure from the Baroque era was Beethoven’s “Andante con variazioni in D major.” Avital explained that the work was composed because Beethoven had a crush on the mandolin-playing daughter of a patron. It was the only comment that Avital made about any of the pieces, but it was extremely helpful.
With that knowledge, the work’s cuteness (not a word often used when discussing Beethoven’s works) came across more as flirtatiousness, since the first performance of the work probably featured the composer at the keyboard and the girl of his dreams on the mandolin. This little gem had so much charm that it is hard to understand how Beethoven’s romantic efforts failed in this case.
The concert’s second half presented Avital and Weiss as solo artists. The highlight of the evening was Avital’s transcription of the legendary “Chaconne” from J.S. Bach’s Partita No. 2 for solo violin. That wondrous work has been transcribed for about every instrument imaginable, and is especially known as a piano piece. Avital’s version had all the intricacy, power and drama that the work delivers in other instruments’ voices. His articulation of the notes was impeccable as he revealed the amazing structure of the 15-minute piece.
Weiss then took the stage for a set of four harpsichord works by Frenchman Francois Couperin. All were superbly rendered (the smooth evenness of Weiss’ playing was especially impressive), but, when it comes to solo harpsichord, it is hard to top Couperin’s magical “Les Barricades Mysterieuses.” The rolling, flowing work has a sweet and welcoming personality, and Weiss’ performance made it even more amicable than usual.
The concert closed with the artists reunited for another work by Bach. His Sonata in E minor, originally composed for flute and basso continuo, provided a fine showcase for the talents of Avital and Weiss. It was graced with lively interplay and virtuosic touches.