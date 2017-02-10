Wires  >  AP Music

Rock musician charged with having loaded gun on Delta flight

By JEFF MARTIN

Associated Press

Posted 12:37pm on Friday, Feb. 10, 2017

ATLANTA Prosecutors say rock guitarist Rick Derringer carried a loaded gun in his carry-on bag on a Delta Air Lines flight from Cancun, Mexico, but was stopped after landing in Atlanta.

A federal air marshal quoted in court records says Derringer told him that he flies as many as 50 times per year with the gun in his carry-on bag, and has never had a problem.

A criminal complaint says Derringer has a Florida pistol permit and thought he could bring the gun on airplanes.

Derringer was charged with unlawfully entering an airport's secure area Jan. 9. His representatives didn't immediately return calls and emails.

A Transportation Security Administration spokesman had no immediate comment.

Derringer sang the 1965 hit "Hang on Sloopy" and later recorded "Rock and Roll, Hoochie Koo."



