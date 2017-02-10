Wires  >  AP Entertainment

Martin Sheen backs pal's election bid for Pennsylvania judge

The Associated Press

Posted 9:17am on Friday, Feb. 10, 2017

WILKES-BARRE, Pa. Martin Sheen has briefly reprised his "West Wing" role as president in a new ad backing his friend seeking election as a Pennsylvania judge.

Sheen played the fictional President Josiah Bartlett in the series and brought the role back briefly in the roughly two-minute ad for Judge Joe Cosgrove. Cosgrove is seeking election to Commonwealth Court.

As Bartlett, Sheen reads a proclamation calling for Cosgrove's reappointment, citing his legal mind and "courageous" decisions. Sheen says he's known Cosgrove for most of his life and called him his brother.

Cosgrove was appointed last year by Democratic Gov. Tom Wolf and is seeking an elected term on the court. He's competing in the May 16 Democratic primary.

Before serving on the court, Cosgrove served on the Luzerne County Court of Common Pleas.



