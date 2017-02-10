Wires  >  AP Music

AP Music

Grammys add 1st man, transgender woman as trophy presenters

By LYNN ELBER

AP Television Writer

Posted 7:42am on Friday, Feb. 10, 2017

LOS ANGELES At Sunday's Grammys, a man and a transgender woman will join the so-called trophy girls who bring music's top honors onstage.

It's a change that puts the Grammys in the front ranks of awards diversity.

Changing up the Grammy trophy presenters isn't window-dressing. The awards increasingly have honored a variety of artists in different genres, from rap to country to jazz to classical, with Beyonce and Adele among the top contenders this time around.

The three trophy handlers at Sunday's ceremony are transgender model Martina Robledo; model and actor Derek Marrocco, and model and actress Hollin Haley. The ceremony airs live on CBS from 8-11 p.m. EST with James Corden as host.



We welcome your comments on this story, but please be civil. Do not use profanity, hate speech, threats, personal abuse, images, internet links or any device to draw undue attention. Our policy requires those wishing to post here to use their real identity.

Our commenting policy | Facebook commenting FAQ | Why Facebook?


Hey there. or join DFW.com. Your account. Log out.

Remember me