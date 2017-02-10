Wires  >  AP Entertainment

Dwayne Johnson, Misty Copeland criticize Under Armour CEO

The Associated Press

Posted 6:22am on Friday, Feb. 10, 2017

BALTIMORE Actor Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson and ballerina Misty Copeland have joined basketball star Stephen Curry in criticizing the CEO of sports apparel company Under Armour for praising President Donald Trump.

Kevin Plank, the CEO of Baltimore-based Under Armour, called Trump "an asset to the country" in an interview with CNBC this week. The company later issued a statement saying it engages in "policy, not politics."

Curry, Copeland and Johnson are endorsed by Under Armour. On Thursday, Johnson sent out a statement on social media saying Plank's words "were divisive and lacking in perspective."

Copeland wrote in an Instagram post that she was so concerned about Plank's comments that she spoke to him directly.

None of the high-profile athletes or entertainers has severed ties with the company.



