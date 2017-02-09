Group asks Arkansas to set hearing on satanic monument

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. A group behind a satanic monument proposed near Arkansas' Capitol wants the state to set a hearing on its proposal despite legislation aimed at blocking the display's consideration.
The Satanic Temple sent a letter Thursday asking the Capitol Arts and Grounds Commission to set a hearing for its proposed Baphomet statue. A subcommittee of the commission last month cleared the proposal to move on to a public hearing, but hasn't set a date yet.
The monument was proposed in response to a Ten Commandments display lawmakers approved in 2015.
A measure pending in the state Senate would require any proposed monument to be approved by the Legislature before it could be considered by the commission. The Temple said it doesn't believe that measure could be applied retroactively to its proposal.