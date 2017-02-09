Guadagno leads in new gubernatorial poll, but Piscopo close

TRENTON, N.J. Former "Saturday Night Live" comedian Joe Piscopo isn't officially running for governor, but he came in not far behind Lt. Gov. Kim Guadagno in a new poll.
Fairleigh Dickinson University poll released on Thursday showed that Piscopo had the support of 12 percent of Republican respondents. Guadagno leads the GOP field with 18 percent.
Thirteen percent of those surveyed said they support "someone else."
Piscopo says he is seriously considering running as a Republican, but perhaps as an independent.
Among Democrats, the polls shows that former Obama administration ambassador Phil Murphy has 17 percent support. That's tied with "someone else."
The poll was conducted from Jan. 25-29 and surveyed 839 registered voters. It has a margin of error of plus or minus 3.7 percentage points.