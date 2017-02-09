Wires  >  AP Entertainment

AP Entertainment

Artists perform at DC-area airports for Black History Month

The Associated Press

Posted 3:57am on Thursday, Feb. 09, 2017

ARLINGTON, Va. Officials who run Ronald Reagan Washington National Airport and Dulles International Airport say African American musicians will be performing at the airports for Black History Month.

The Metropolitan Washington Airports Authority says in a statement that the musicians will make appearances at both airports on Thursdays. The musicians will perform from 10 a.m. to noon in National Hall at Ronald Reagan Washington National Airport and from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. in the terminal on the ticketing level at Dulles International Airport.

The airports authority says performers include the Heritage Village Drum Ensemble, saxophonist Merlon Devine, pianist Ricardo White and hip-hop artist Drisco.



We welcome your comments on this story, but please be civil. Do not use profanity, hate speech, threats, personal abuse, images, internet links or any device to draw undue attention. Our policy requires those wishing to post here to use their real identity.

Our commenting policy | Facebook commenting FAQ | Why Facebook?


Hey there. or join DFW.com. Your account. Log out.

Remember me