Bulls' Wade out vs. Warriors with upper respiratory illness

The Associated Press

Posted 9:12pm on Wednesday, Feb. 08, 2017

OAKLAND, Calif. Dwyane Wade is out for the Chicago Bulls' game at Golden State on Wednesday night with an upper respiratory illness.

He also missed the morning shootaround ahead of the game against the Warriors, a team against which he averages 27.3 points for his career — his highest scoring against any opponent. Wade didn't come with the team to Oracle Arena.

It is the fifth game Wade has missed this season, his first with the Bulls. He is averaging 19.1 points, 4.5 rebounds and 3.9 assists per game.

Jimmy Butler missed his third straight game with a bruised right heel.



