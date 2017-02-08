‘Hedwig and the Angry Inch’ goes the extra mile

DALLAS It has been nearly two decades since John Cameron Mitchell and Stephen Trask’s glam-rock musical “Hedwig and the Angry Inch” opened off-Broadway in 1998, and judging from the national tour of the 2014 Broadway production, she only gets more fabulous with age.
If your only exposure to the work is from the 2001 movie version, you have to see it as a live, breathing and outrageously coiffed creature at its stop on the AT&T Performing Arts Center’s Broadway Series.
Where the movie had multiple locations and actors playing the characters only talked about in the original, the stage version is structured as a rock concert, with Hedwig telling his story in between Trask’s hard-hitting rock songs and gorgeous ballads.
The lead actors in this tour are new—Euan Morton as Hedwig and Hannah Corneau as her sidekick Yitzhak — but the band, the Angry Inch, is from the Broadway production: Justin Craig (guitar, keyboards), Matt Duncan (bass, guitar, keyboards), Tim Mislock (guitar) and Dylan Fusillo (drums).
When the show opened on Broadway, 16 years after the off-Broadway debut, there were a few updates, such as the conceit that this rock concert is happening on the stage on a dark night of a new musical based on the Oscar-winning film “The Hurt Locker.”
That gives you a sense of how unapologetically irreverent the show can be. For the music, the biggest change is rock orchestration of the song “Sugar Daddy,” originally a cowpunk ditty.
But it still has the same impact, this story of a music-loving kid in East Berlin who escapes to America thanks to a U.S. Army sergeant and a botched sex-reassignment surgery, just before the wall comes down, continuing the search for his “other half” (it’s inspired by Plato’s essay “Symposium”).
The opportunity to improv, and to localize and update the jokes, is built in. There are references to Dallas drag queen haven The Rose Room in the S4 Nightclub in Oak Lawn and the seedy parts of Northwest Highway.
Concerning the national scene, there’s a delicious dig at Melania Trump’s fashion and, although the president’s name is never mentioned, there are funny winks about immigration and arts funding. The show’s theme, of walls that separate, is more relevant now.
Morton is one of the physically most masculine Hedwigs this writer has seen (that includes John Cameron Mitchell, off-Broadway), and he attacks with the necessary rawness and willingness to open his heart, with robust vocals. His comic timing hits every time.
As Yitzhak, Corneau plays Hedwig’s put-upon sidekick and husband with a sense of resolve, and his final moment of breaking free from his own walls is inspiring.
The projected animation in the song “The Origin of Love,” inspired by the movie, is one of the most magical moments of a production filled with them.
“Hedwig and the Angry Inch” is an inventive musical — one of the rare rock musicals in which the music actually sounds like rock ’n’ roll, as opposed to rock in a Broadway idiom. This production might be the best introduction to this you’ll have.
There is a ticket lottery at every performance of “Hedwig and the Angry Inch.” Show up an hour and a half before curtain and enter the lottery. If you are picked, tickets will be $24 (limit two tickets) and the seats are best available.